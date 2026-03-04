Massive Corruption Scandal in Rajasthan: ACB Hunts Down Retired IAS Officer
The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan is intensifying its investigation into alleged Rs 900 crore tender irregularities involving retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal and others. Over 40 teams have searched more than 100 locations across multiple cities and questioned 50 individuals in connection to the case.
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is escalating its investigation into a massive corruption scandal involving retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal. The allegations concern Rs 900 crore in irregularities linked to tenders for the Jal Jeevan Mission.
In an unprecedented operation, ACB has deployed 40 teams over the past 16 days to conduct raids at over 100 locations across 21 cities, including major hubs like Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Residences and offices have been thoroughly searched as the Bureau seeks crucial evidence.
A total of 50 people, ranging from relatives to associates, have been questioned. A lookout notice is already in place for Agarwal as the ACB keeps pushing forward in unraveling the web of deceit. Additional accused include Jitendra Sharma, Mukesh Goyal, and Sanjeev Gupta.
