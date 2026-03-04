Massive Corruption Scandal in Rajasthan: ACB Hunts Down Retired IAS Officer

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is escalating its investigation into a massive corruption scandal involving retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal. The allegations concern Rs 900 crore in irregularities linked to tenders for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In an unprecedented operation, ACB has deployed 40 teams over the past 16 days to conduct raids at over 100 locations across 21 cities, including major hubs like Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Residences and offices have been thoroughly searched as the Bureau seeks crucial evidence.

A total of 50 people, ranging from relatives to associates, have been questioned. A lookout notice is already in place for Agarwal as the ACB keeps pushing forward in unraveling the web of deceit. Additional accused include Jitendra Sharma, Mukesh Goyal, and Sanjeev Gupta.