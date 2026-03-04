Left Menu

Kerala Nurses Strike for Fair Wages, Demand Action

In Kerala, private hospital nurses have initiated a strike demanding a minimum salary of Rs 40,000. Organized by the United Nurses Association, the protest highlights wage stagnation since 2018. Nurses insist on implementing a clear wage system and warn of an indefinite strike if their demands remain unmet.

Nurses in Kerala's private hospitals have launched a strike, demanding a minimum monthly salary of Rs 40,000. Organized by the United Nurses Association, the protest includes a march to the state Secretariat.

The nurses argue that their last salary revision was in 2018, and with rising living costs, wages have become insufficient. Although the state had ordered a salary hike in 2023, its implementation has been ineffective, they allege.

The nurses call for a clear wage system, as per Nursing Council guidelines, amid varying pay across hospitals. With rising commercialisation, many nurses consider moving abroad for better opportunities. The strike may disrupt hospital operations, excluding emergency services. More nurses are expected to join, with plans for an indefinite strike if demands aren't met.

