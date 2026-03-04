Kerala Nurses Strike for Fair Wages, Demand Action

Nurses in Kerala's private hospitals have launched a strike, demanding a minimum monthly salary of Rs 40,000. Organized by the United Nurses Association, the protest includes a march to the state Secretariat.

The nurses argue that their last salary revision was in 2018, and with rising living costs, wages have become insufficient. Although the state had ordered a salary hike in 2023, its implementation has been ineffective, they allege.

The nurses call for a clear wage system, as per Nursing Council guidelines, amid varying pay across hospitals. With rising commercialisation, many nurses consider moving abroad for better opportunities. The strike may disrupt hospital operations, excluding emergency services. More nurses are expected to join, with plans for an indefinite strike if demands aren't met.

