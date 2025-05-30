Left Menu

India's Strategic Moves to Control Oil Prices Amid Global Fluctuations

Union Minister Hardeep Puri details India's strategy to maintain balanced oil prices through excise duty cuts, state collaborations, and diversified crude sourcing. He emphasizes the importance of stable global prices, strategic imports, and potential further price reductions if conditions remain favorable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:13 IST
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a detailed exposition at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri, explained India's robust strategy to keep oil prices in check. The strategy includes excise duty cuts and collaborations with state governments to reduce VAT, ensuring financial relief for Indian consumers.

Puri highlighted significant reductions in cess on petrol and diesel in November 2021 and May 2022, leading to substantial price drops, with petrol and diesel prices slashed by Rs 13 and Rs 16 per liter, respectively. This was attributed to joint efforts by the central and state governments in tax reductions, illustrating a coordinated approach to price management.

The minister also underscored the influence of global factors like prices, insurance costs, and refining margins on fuel prices. He suggested that stable global conditions could lead to further reductions, citing increased crude availability from countries in the Western Hemisphere and diversified sourcing, even amid OPEC+ production cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

