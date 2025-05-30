DGCA Extends IndiGo's Damp Lease Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
The DGCA has granted IndiGo a three-month extension for damp leasing two Boeing 777 planes from Turkish Airlines, averting flight disruptions. This comes amidst rising Indo-Turkish tensions, especially after India's recent conflict with Pakistan and subsequent scrutiny of Turkish Airlines ties, urging advisories against travel to Turkiye.
- Country:
- India
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to extend IndiGo's damp leasing arrangement for two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines by three months. This crucial step aims to prevent sudden flight disruptions that would inconvenience passengers.
IndiGo, which has been operating the B777-300 ER aircraft under a damp lease agreement set to expire on May 31, initially sought a six-month extension. However, the DGCA granted a shorter period, allowing operations to continue until August 31.
This extension occurs amid heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Turkiye following recent geopolitical events. Notably, the aviation security regulator BCAS canceled security clearance for Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, reflecting increased scrutiny of Turkish ties.
