DGCA Extends IndiGo's Damp Lease Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to extend IndiGo's damp leasing arrangement for two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines by three months. This crucial step aims to prevent sudden flight disruptions that would inconvenience passengers.

IndiGo, which has been operating the B777-300 ER aircraft under a damp lease agreement set to expire on May 31, initially sought a six-month extension. However, the DGCA granted a shorter period, allowing operations to continue until August 31.

This extension occurs amid heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Turkiye following recent geopolitical events. Notably, the aviation security regulator BCAS canceled security clearance for Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, reflecting increased scrutiny of Turkish ties.