India-New Zealand Trade Talks: A New Horizon
India and New Zealand engage in a promising dialogue over a free trade agreement, aiming to boost economic ties. Foreign Minister Winston Peters highlights the mutual enrichment focus of the pact. Addressing concerns from India's dairy sector, he stresses the potential benefits for both nations.
In a significant step towards strengthening economic ties, India and New Zealand have initiated negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement. Describing this move as a breakthrough, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters emphasized the mutual benefits of this partnership during his visit to India.
At an event organized by think-tank Ananta, Peters elaborated on the trade talks, acknowledging concerns raised by India's dairy industry. He assured that New Zealand could play a supportive role in enhancing productivity within the sector.
The negotiations are expected to tackle both tariff and non-tariff barriers, thereby creating substantial trade opportunities given India's rapidly growing economy. Peters underscored the importance of rebalancing trade relations, as India currently accounts for a minimal portion of New Zealand's exports.
