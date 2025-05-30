India-New Zealand Trade Talks: A New Horizon

In a significant step towards strengthening economic ties, India and New Zealand have initiated negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement. Describing this move as a breakthrough, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters emphasized the mutual benefits of this partnership during his visit to India.

At an event organized by think-tank Ananta, Peters elaborated on the trade talks, acknowledging concerns raised by India's dairy industry. He assured that New Zealand could play a supportive role in enhancing productivity within the sector.

The negotiations are expected to tackle both tariff and non-tariff barriers, thereby creating substantial trade opportunities given India's rapidly growing economy. Peters underscored the importance of rebalancing trade relations, as India currently accounts for a minimal portion of New Zealand's exports.