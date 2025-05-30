NatWest's Return to Private Hands: A Journey from Crisis to Recovery

NatWest has fully returned to private ownership after a 45 billion-pound state bailout during the 2008 financial crisis, marking the end of a significant chapter in its history. The UK government sold its remaining shares, concluding a costly investment that reshaped both the bank and the wider financial industry.

The bailout protected millions of savers and businesses, according to Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, and set NatWest on a path to recovery. The bank, formerly RBS, transformed from a global investment powerhouse to a streamlined mortgage and business lender concentrating on the UK market.

While NatWest's shares have rebounded, taxpayers faced a 10.5 billion-pound loss from the bailout rescue. The bank must now focus on growth opportunities in wealth management amid banking competition, while aligning with government goals to boost economic growth.