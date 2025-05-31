Trade Tug-of-War: The Rocky Road of Business Return to Russia

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, numerous foreign firms, including major US companies, exited the Russian market. This exodus was due to a significantly altered business environment and strained political relations.

Though former US President Donald Trump suggested a possible trade restoration with Russia if a peace settlement is reached, the current outlook remains bleak. The prospect of resumed business ties is overshadowed by ongoing military actions and legal changes that pose severe challenges for returning companies.

The Russian government's measures, including asset seizures and restrictive laws, continue to discourage foreign investments. Despite some companies holding repurchase agreements, the uncertain legal landscape and economic stagnation deter optimistic investment strategies. Overall, geopolitical dynamics present formidable barriers to any near-term reentry.