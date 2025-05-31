Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Hike Sparks Indian Export Concerns

US President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminium affects Indian exporters' profitability. The tariffs, under the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962, pose a direct threat to Indian exports valued at USD 4.56 billion. India may retaliate by imposing tariffs on US goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:40 IST
Trump's Tariff Hike Sparks Indian Export Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US President Donald Trump has announced a significant tariff increase on imported steel and aluminium, a move expected to affect Indian exporters significantly.

Starting June 4, the existing tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and aluminium imports will double, under the authority of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962, a law designed to protect national security.

India exported USD 4.56 billion worth of relevant products to the US last year, and this tariff hike threatens the profitability of these sectors. The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) suggests India might retaliate by increasing tariffs on specific US exports.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025