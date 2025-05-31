Left Menu

Vipul Organics Reports 45.83% Drop in Q4 PAT Amidst Revenue Growth

Specialty chemicals firm Vipul Organics disclosed a sharp 45.83% decline in its consolidated profit after tax for the March quarter, despite a 5.87% rise in revenue. The firm plans to boost its topline with a new facility in Gujarat by 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:07 IST
Vipul Organics Reports 45.83% Drop in Q4 PAT Amidst Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vipul Organics, a prominent name in specialty chemicals, has witnessed a significant drop in its profit after tax (PAT) by 45.83% to Rs 78 lakh for the March quarter, according to the company's recent regulatory filing.

Despite the profit decline, Vipul Organics managed a revenue growth of 5.87% to Rs 43.97 crore compared to Rs 41.53 crore recorded a year earlier. This growth trajectory is part of their long-term expansion strategy.

Looking ahead, Managing Director Vipul P Shah announced the anticipated launch of a new greenfield facility in Sayakha, Gujarat, expected in the third quarter of 2025-26. The move is aimed at boosting the company's topline as it continues to solidify its position in the pigments and dyes market.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025