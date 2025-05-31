Vipul Organics Reports 45.83% Drop in Q4 PAT Amidst Revenue Growth

Vipul Organics, a prominent name in specialty chemicals, has witnessed a significant drop in its profit after tax (PAT) by 45.83% to Rs 78 lakh for the March quarter, according to the company's recent regulatory filing.

Despite the profit decline, Vipul Organics managed a revenue growth of 5.87% to Rs 43.97 crore compared to Rs 41.53 crore recorded a year earlier. This growth trajectory is part of their long-term expansion strategy.

Looking ahead, Managing Director Vipul P Shah announced the anticipated launch of a new greenfield facility in Sayakha, Gujarat, expected in the third quarter of 2025-26. The move is aimed at boosting the company's topline as it continues to solidify its position in the pigments and dyes market.