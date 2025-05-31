Tragedy at La Restringa: Migrant Dreams Dashed on the Shore

In a tragic accident, seven migrant women and children lost their lives when their boat capsized just meters from the shore at La Restringa harbour in Spain's Canary Islands. Among the deceased were two five-year-old girls and a 16-year-old, authorities confirmed.

The vessel overturned while being escorted to safety on El Hierro island, drawing attention to the perils faced by those seeking refuge. Resident Javier Iglesias, present at the funeral, recounted responding to the distressing cries for help and expressed the emotional impact of witnessing dreams lost at the water's edge.

The incident underscores a broader crisis, as the number of migrants reaching the Canary Islands from West Africa had surged to unprecedented levels in 2024, though arrivals have since declined. Nonetheless, the dangerous Atlantic passage continues to claim lives, with 4,808 fatalities reported in the first five months of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)