Strengthening Maritime Bonds: Union Minister's Nordic Journey
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will undertake a five-day visit to Norway and Denmark to fortify maritime connections. He will participate in the Nor-Shipping event, engage in high-level meetings, and interface with industry leaders. The visit underscores strategic importance for India's maritime growth and global partnerships.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is set to embark on a crucial five-day visit to Norway and Denmark starting June 2, aimed at strengthening maritime collaborations. This visit is of strategic importance, as Sonowal will lead the Team India delegation composed of senior officials from both central and state governments, as well as key private sector players.
During his time in Norway, Minister Sonowal is scheduled to address a high-level assembly on oceanic matters at the 60th Nor-Shipping event in Oslo. Additionally, he will engage in bilateral discussions with ministerial counterparts from Japan and Norway and establish connections with leading European shipping companies and technology developers. A visit to the Oslo Port Authority is also on the agenda.
In Denmark, Sonowal will engage with students from the 'Blue MBA' program at Copenhagen Business School, discussing India's economic surge and the opportunities it poses for emerging leaders. Accompanied by top officials from various maritime and developmental boards, this visit highlights India's pursuit of enhanced maritime ties and economic partnerships.
