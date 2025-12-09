Nobel Peace Prize Honoree Machado Evades Captors for Oslo Ceremony

In a surprising turn of events leading up to the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Norwegian Nobel Institute has canceled a scheduled press conference featuring this year's laureate, Venezuelan activist Maria Corina Machado. Machado has been entangled in a travel ban imposed by President Nicolas Maduro's government, leaving doubts about her arrival.

The press briefing, originally slated for Tuesday in Oslo, was initially postponed only to be definitively canceled, as confirmed by the Nobel Institute, attributing difficulties to Machado's challenging journey to Norway. The peace prize ceremony is set for Wednesday, attended by global dignitaries.

Machado was awarded for her defiant stance against dictatorship, linked with leaders close to former U.S. President Trump. Despite a victory in her country's opposition primary, Machado remains in hiding post-August 2024 due to intensified government crackdowns on opposition members.

