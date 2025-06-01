Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Deadly Bridge Accident in Russia’s Bryansk Region

A devastating highway bridge collapse onto train tracks in Russia's Bryansk region resulted in seven fatalities and 69 injuries, following what authorities called 'illegal interference.' The incident affected a train commuting from Klimovo to Moscow and triggered an extensive rescue operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 08:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, a bridge collapse in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, has claimed seven lives and injured 69 more. Authorities attribute the collapse to 'illegal interference,' causing the train commuting from Klimovo to Moscow to derail as it collided with the collapsed structure.

The Bryansk region governor, Alexander Bogomaz, confirmed that 44 individuals were hospitalized, including three children. Among the deceased is the train's locomotive driver. The intense search and rescue operations involved 180 personnel working tirelessly throughout the night, as reported by Russia's emergency ministry.

Pictures and videos on social media captured passengers attempting to rescue fellow travelers amid the chaos, highlighting the harrowing aftermath. While some sources claim the bridge was intentionally destroyed, these reports remain unverified. Meanwhile, ongoing tensions continue in the regional border areas, underscoring the broader conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

