Bridges Collapse in Russian Regions Bordering Ukraine

Explosions rocked Russian regions bordering Ukraine, causing the collapse of two bridges and leading to tragic train derailments. The incidents took place in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, according to an official statement released by Russia's Investigative Committee.

The catastrophic events have claimed the lives of at least seven people and injured many others, sparking concerns over safety and security in the affected areas. Emergency responders were quick to the scene, working diligently to rescue trapped passengers and assess the extent of the damage.

Authorities have launched an extensive investigation into the explosions. While the exact cause remains unknown, the devastating impact on local infrastructure and communities is evident. The incidents underscore the volatile situation in the border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)