Tragic Accident on Dharwad-Belgaum Bypass: Three Lives Lost
Three laborers lost their lives after a truck overturned on the Dharwad-Belgaum bypass. The incident occurred while they were working on the highway. Police have registered a case and are investigating further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi
In a tragic incident on the Dharwad-Belgaum bypass, three laborers were killed when an out-of-control truck overturned on them, authorities confirmed on Sunday.
The laborers were engaged in roadwork when the accident occurred. Preliminary reports suggest that the truck driver lost control, leading to the devastating crash.
Local police rushed to the scene following the mishap and have since registered a case to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
