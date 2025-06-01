Sky Alliance: Airlines Strengthen Ties for Global Connectivity

In a move set to enhance international air travel, IndiGo, along with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, and Virgin Atlantic, have announced a strategic partnership to bolster connectivity between India, Europe, and North America.

The alliance, revealed in India's capital, promises to link numerous cities across the US, Canada, Europe, and India, addressing the rising demand for international travel while pioneering new cooperation standards in the aviation industry.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines deeper bilateral and multilateral collaboration, focusing on both commercial avenues like network and loyalty programs, alongside non-commercial aspects such as sustainability and training.