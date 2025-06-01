Streamlining FDI: India's New Approach to Foreign Investments
The Indian government has streamlined foreign direct investment (FDI) procedures from neighboring countries, especially China. The new measures ensure quicker decisions through regular inter-ministerial meetings and reduced pending proposals under Press Note 3. This strategic move aims to attract more investments, particularly from China, to boost local manufacturing.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has significantly streamlined the process for clearing foreign direct investment (FDI) applications from neighboring countries, particularly China, according to officials.
Under Press Note 3 of 2020, prior government approval is mandatory for foreign investments from countries sharing a land border with India, including China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
By facilitating quicker decision-making through regular inter-ministerial committee meetings, fewer FDI proposals remain pending. This initiative aims to attract investments and support local manufacturing as global sourcing patterns shift, especially from China to India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Woman Duped in Crypto Investment Scam
Karnataka's Foxconn Plant Paves Way for India's iPhone Manufacturing Revolution
Indian Apparel Sector Embraces Sustainable Manufacturing
DPIIT and GEAPP Ink MoU to Propel India’s Climate-Tech and Green Manufacturing
Uttar Pradesh GCC Policy 2024 Aims to Boost Technology Hubs and Attract Investments