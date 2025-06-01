Streamlining FDI: India's New Approach to Foreign Investments

The Indian government has significantly streamlined the process for clearing foreign direct investment (FDI) applications from neighboring countries, particularly China, according to officials.

Under Press Note 3 of 2020, prior government approval is mandatory for foreign investments from countries sharing a land border with India, including China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

By facilitating quicker decision-making through regular inter-ministerial committee meetings, fewer FDI proposals remain pending. This initiative aims to attract investments and support local manufacturing as global sourcing patterns shift, especially from China to India.

