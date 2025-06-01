Russia Embraces Taliban Diplomacy Amid Shared Sanctions

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Russia has officially accepted the nomination of a Taliban ambassador to Moscow, according to a Sunday statement from the Afghan foreign ministry. This development underscores the growing economic and political connections between the two nations, both of which are subject to international sanctions.

In April, Russia lifted a longstanding ban on the Taliban, whom it had deemed a terrorist group for over 20 years. This policy change has facilitated Russia's engagement with Afghanistan's current leadership, even though the Taliban's government has not gained formal international recognition since taking control of the country in 2021 post-U.S.-led troop withdrawal.

The Taliban's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, expressed optimism about expanding bilateral cooperation. Notably, China was the first to accept a Taliban diplomat at the ambassador level in 2023, with nations like Pakistan following suit. Diplomats note that presenting ambassadorial credentials to a head of state represents a move towards official recognition.