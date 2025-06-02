Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty
Global markets opened cautiously as investors navigate U.S. tariff policies and await key economic data. Imminent tariff hikes on steel and aluminium add tension. U.S. job and manufacturing data, along with Federal Reserve and international interest rate decisions, are closely watched in a volatile economic climate.
Global stock markets began the week on tenterhooks as investors grappled with fluctuating U.S. trade policies and anticipation built for meaningful economic indicators.
President Donald Trump's impending increase in tariffs on steel and aluminium to 50% has incited ire among European Union leaders, as U.S.-China trade discussions remain ongoing.
Amidst the tumult, U.S. market activity is closely watched as significant economic and employment data releases loom, influencing monetary policy decisions both domestically and internationally.
