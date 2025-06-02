Left Menu

FSB Foils Arson Plot on Russian Railways

The Russian FSB has thwarted an attempted arson attack on its railway system in Primorsky Krai. The suspects, acting under Ukrainian orders for a promised monetary reward, aimed to set fire to track-side relay cabinets. The incident highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) successfully prevented an arson attack targeting the railway system in Primorsky Krai, an eastern region of Russia. The RIA news agency reported the thwarted plan on Monday, stating it was orchestrated under the directive of Ukrainian operatives.

According to the FSB, two 19-year-olds from Primorsky Krai were apprehended before they could execute their plan to set fire to track-side relay cabinets. These individuals were reportedly promised monetary compensation by Ukrainian special services for carrying out the attack.

This incident sheds light on the delicate and tense relationship between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the ongoing security challenges that Russia faces in safeguarding its infrastructure from foreign-influenced sabotage attempts.

