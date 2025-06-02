Left Menu

Violent Escalation: Shelling and Drones Hit Ukrainian Frontlines

Recent Russian shelling and drone attacks have resulted in casualties and damage in southeastern and northeastern Ukraine. Five people were killed near Zaporizhzhia, while six were injured in Sumy. As peace talks loom, the violence highlights ongoing tensions and the urgent need for diplomatic resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:23 IST
Violent Escalation: Shelling and Drones Hit Ukrainian Frontlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Five people were killed in southeastern Ukraine due to Russian shelling and air attacks near Zaporizhzhia. Regional officials report continuing violence as a drone strike hit the Sumy region, injuring six, including two children, early on Monday.

Ivan Fedorov, via the Telegram messaging app, confirmed the deaths of three women in Ternuvate village, a result of multiple shelling incidents on Sunday. A man from a nearby district succumbed to injuries from a guided aerial bomb.

Among the injured in Sumy's drone attack are two children, raising concerns about civilian safety. As peace talks approach, the ongoing violence reflects the critical need for a diplomatic breakthrough to end the conflict initiated by Russia's 2019 invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025