Five people were killed in southeastern Ukraine due to Russian shelling and air attacks near Zaporizhzhia. Regional officials report continuing violence as a drone strike hit the Sumy region, injuring six, including two children, early on Monday.

Ivan Fedorov, via the Telegram messaging app, confirmed the deaths of three women in Ternuvate village, a result of multiple shelling incidents on Sunday. A man from a nearby district succumbed to injuries from a guided aerial bomb.

Among the injured in Sumy's drone attack are two children, raising concerns about civilian safety. As peace talks approach, the ongoing violence reflects the critical need for a diplomatic breakthrough to end the conflict initiated by Russia's 2019 invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)