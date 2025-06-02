Violent Escalation: Shelling and Drones Hit Ukrainian Frontlines
Recent Russian shelling and drone attacks have resulted in casualties and damage in southeastern and northeastern Ukraine. Five people were killed near Zaporizhzhia, while six were injured in Sumy. As peace talks loom, the violence highlights ongoing tensions and the urgent need for diplomatic resolution.
Five people were killed in southeastern Ukraine due to Russian shelling and air attacks near Zaporizhzhia. Regional officials report continuing violence as a drone strike hit the Sumy region, injuring six, including two children, early on Monday.
Ivan Fedorov, via the Telegram messaging app, confirmed the deaths of three women in Ternuvate village, a result of multiple shelling incidents on Sunday. A man from a nearby district succumbed to injuries from a guided aerial bomb.
Among the injured in Sumy's drone attack are two children, raising concerns about civilian safety. As peace talks approach, the ongoing violence reflects the critical need for a diplomatic breakthrough to end the conflict initiated by Russia's 2019 invasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalation in Kyiv: Overnight Drone Attack Claims Life Amid Peace Talks
Tragedy in Kyiv: Russian Drone Strikes Shatter Peace Talks
Unyielding Intensity: Record Drone Attacks Amidst Stalled Peace Talks
Escalation in Gaza: Casualties in Mid-May Clashes
Blaze Ravages Bhopal Garment Shop, No Casualties Reported