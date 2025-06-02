Left Menu

Trump's Trade Move: Doubling Down on Tariffs

President Trump announced plans to double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 50%, escalating the trade war. The move targets global producers, with significant impact on major U.S. trade partners such as Canada, Mexico, and allies in Europe and Asia. Steel and aluminium industries are heavily affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:58 IST
Trump's Trade Move: Doubling Down on Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration took decisive action on Friday, as President Donald Trump declared a plan to double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 50%, intensifying an already fraught trade war with global producers.

This move will majorly impact U.S. trade partners who supply the bulk of these metals. Currently, approximately 25% of all steel used in the U.S. is imported, primarily from neighbors like Mexico and Canada, as well as allies across Asia and Europe. China's contribution to U.S. steel imports remains minimal due to tariffs already in place.

The aluminium sector will feel the pinch with about 50% of its imports, mainly from Canada. With Canadian imports reaching 3.2 million tons last year, this dwarfs figures from other countries like the UAE and China. Meanwhile, the U.S. aluminum smelting industry continues to play a minor role globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025