Kaapi Solutions Brews Up Exclusive India Deal with Rocket Espresso

Kaapi Solutions, a prominent provider of high-end coffee equipment, has announced its exclusive distribution rights for Rocket Espresso's latest commercial models—Sotto Banco and Doppia—within the Indian market. This strategic partnership promises to inject unparalleled quality and innovation into the nation's burgeoning coffee industry.

Rocket Espresso, celebrated for its artisanal craftsmanship rooted in Italy, offers state-of-the-art machines that blend tradition with modern technology. Designed in Milan, the Sotto Banco is an under-counter espresso marvel featuring raised groups and a dry steam system, setting new standards for aesthetics and efficiency in coffee brewing.

The Rocket Doppia is tailored for high-capacity environments, boasting a user-friendly design and advanced features like a 4.3-inch TFT display and built-in Wi-Fi for remote management. Kaapi Solutions' commitment to revolutionizing India's coffee experience is further solidified through these world-class machines, which cater to premium establishments and enthusiasts.

