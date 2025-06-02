Left Menu

India's Electric Car Manufacturing Scheme Unveiled: Pioneering Green Growth

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has released guidelines for India's electric car scheme, officially kicking off the application process. The initiative offers tax incentives to companies investing in local production, aligning with broader policies like the India-UK FTA. Key companies are likely to lead this transformative push towards sustainable mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:08 IST
India's Electric Car Manufacturing Scheme Unveiled: Pioneering Green Growth
Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has announced comprehensive guidelines for its ambitious electric vehicle manufacturing scheme. Titled the 'Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India' (SPMEPCI), this initiative was initially approved in March 2024. Today, it embarks on a critical phase by starting its much-awaited application process.

Under the scheme, approved enterprises can import fully assembled electric vehicles (CBUs) valued at a minimum USD 35,000 with a reduced customs duty rate of 15% for a period of five years. However, beneficiaries must pledge investments of Rs 4,150 crore (USD 500 million) for establishing domestic manufacturing facilities, ensure stipulated domestic value addition, and adhere to PLI Auto Scheme standards.

In a bid to support robust electric vehicle manufacturing, the guidelines impose strict eligibility criteria, stressing a minimum of Rs 10,000 crore in global automotive revenues and Rs 3,000 crore in fixed assets. As companies await the formal application opening, early adopters like Tata and Mahindra may seize this opportunity rapidly, though true benefits may unfold over time in sync with India's trade agreements and policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025