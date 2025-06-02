L'Oreal's Double Down: Boosting Business in India's Booming Beauty Market
L'Oreal plans to significantly expand its operations in India, aiming to double its business in the coming years. Recognizing India as a key strategic market, the company intends to enhance its local manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand and bolster exports, particularly to the Gulf region.
L'Oreal, a global leader in cosmetics, has announced its ambitious plan to more than double its presence in India over the next few years. The multinational is not only focused on expanding its business operations but also plans to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in the country.
CEO Nicolas Hieronimus emphasized India's strategic importance, highlighting its position as one of the fastest-growing beauty markets worldwide. Nearly 95% of L'Oreal's products sold in India are locally manufactured, with exports mainly targeting the Gulf region.
Hieronimus met with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss opportunities for enhancing trade and investment. Since its entry into the Indian market in 1994, L'Oreal has established a robust brand portfolio and remains committed to further growth in this high-priority market.
