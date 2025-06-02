Left Menu

IndiGo flight suffers bird hit, makes emergency landing at Ranchi airport, passengers safe: Official

Engineers are assessing the damage, he said.The incident occurred at 1.14 pm.Another official said that the aircraft, which was coming to Ranchi, was scheduled to go to Kolkata.IndiGo officials, however, did not make any comment.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-06-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 17:05 IST
IndiGo flight suffers bird hit, makes emergency landing at Ranchi airport, passengers safe: Official
Around 175 passengers had a close shave after an IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit and made an emergency landing at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Monday, an official said.

All the passengers and crew members are safe while the aircraft Airbus 320 suffered damage, he said.

''An IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit near Ranchi. It was approximately 10 to 12 nautical miles away from here at an altitude of 3,000 to 4,000 feet when the incident occurred. The IndiGo flight was coming from Patna to Ranchi, and the pilot had to make an emergency landing here,'' Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi, Director R R Maurya told PTI.

He said all the passengers are safe, but the ''aircraft suffered a dent after being hit by a vulture. Engineers are assessing the damage,'' he said.

The incident occurred at 1.14 pm.

Another official said that the aircraft, which was coming to Ranchi, was scheduled to go to Kolkata.

IndiGo officials, however, did not make any comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

