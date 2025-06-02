Left Menu

Punjab tourist dies of high altitude sickness in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:03 IST
Punjab tourist dies of high altitude sickness in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti
  • Country:
  • India

A 54-year-old man from Punjab died of high altitude sickness and hypoxemia at Darcha on the Manali-Leh National Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, police said on Monday.

Varinderjit Singh, a resident of Aman Bagh Colony in Patiala, fell sick due to sudden respiratory distress while returning from Leh along with his wife and daughter on Sunday, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lahaul-Spiti, Ilma Afroz, said the region, located at a very high altitude with low oxygen levels, poses a risk for travellers with pre-existing respiratory problems. She advised people with such health issues to avoid travel beyond Darcha, Gramphu and Losar, and urged tourists to carry oxygen cylinders, oxygen tablets, and first aid kits while also staying hydrated.

The lack of mobile network connectivity beyond Darcha, Gramphu and Losar makes it extremely difficult to seek help in emergencies, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025