Russia sets out two Ukraine ceasefire options, state media say
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:18 IST
Russian negotiators have handed Ukraine two proposed options for a ceasefire, Russian state media said on Monday. RIA news agency said the first would require Ukraine to commence a complete withdrawal of all its forces from four regions of the country that Russia has claimed as its own territory.
The second option would be a "package" deal containing a number of conditions, RIA said.
