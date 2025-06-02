Russia sets out two Ukraine ceasefire options, state media say

Russian negotiators have handed Ukraine two proposed options for a ceasefire, Russian state media said on Monday. RIA news agency said the first would require Ukraine to commence a complete withdrawal of all its forces from four regions of the country that Russia has claimed as its own territory.

The second option would be a "package" deal containing a number of conditions, RIA said.

