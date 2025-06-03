Two Japanese killed in China after business dispute, Kyodo News reports

Two Japanese men were killed in Dalian, a city in northeastern China, and a suspect has been detained, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, citing the Japanese embassy in China.

Chinese police notified the Japanese consulate in Shenyang on May 25 about the killings, saying they resulted from a business dispute between acquaintances, the report said.

