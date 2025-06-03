Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Two Japanese men killed in northeast China after business dispute

(Rewrites throughout) TOKYO/BEIJING June 3 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that two Japanese men killed last month in the northeastern city of Dalian were business partners of the suspect and authorities were investigating. Dalian police confirmed the case in a statement on Tuesday and said a 42-year-old male suspect of Chinese nationality has been arrested.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 12:19 IST
(Rewrites throughout) TOKYO/BEIJING June 3 (Reuters) -

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that two Japanese men killed last month in the northeastern city of Dalian were business partners of the suspect and authorities were investigating. Dalian police confirmed the case in a statement on Tuesday and said a 42-year-old male suspect of Chinese nationality has been arrested. He had lived in Japan for a long time, the statement said.

The two victims were business partners of the suspect who had entered China temporarily, police said, adding that the incident was triggered due to business conflicts. Kyodo News had reported the incident earlier on Tuesday, citing the Japanese embassy in China.

Chinese police notified the Japanese consulate in Shenyang on May 25 about the killings, the report said.

