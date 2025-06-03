More than 4 million refugees have fled Sudan since war began, UN says
Reuters | Geneva
The number of people who have fled Sudan since the beginning of the war has surpassed 4 million, a spokesperson for the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.
UNHCR spokesperson Eujin Byun told a Geneva press briefing that the milestone was reached on Monday and that the scale of displacement was "putting regional and global stability at stake".
