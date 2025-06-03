Left Menu

Explosive Sabotage: Ukraine Hits Vital Crimean Bridge

The SBU, Ukraine's security service, targeted the Crimean Bridge linking Russia with Crimea using 1,100 kg of explosives, damaging underwater pillars. Temporary closure ensued, with operations resuming after three hours. The bridge remains a crucial supply route for Russian forces, previously targeted in 2022 and 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's SBU security service has announced it carried out an underwater attack on the bridge linking Russia with Crimea, a strategic site and key supply route for Russian troops in Ukraine.

According to an SBU statement, 1,100 kilograms of explosives were deployed and detonated early in the morning, causing damage to the bridge's underwater supports. The bridge was temporarily closed but has since reopened and is operating normally.

Meanwhile, Russian military bloggers claimed the attack was unsuccessful. In related developments, Ukraine launched an operation named "Spider's Web" on Sunday targeting Russian bomber planes at various airfields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

