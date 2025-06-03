Explosive Sabotage: Ukraine Hits Vital Crimean Bridge

Ukraine's SBU security service has announced it carried out an underwater attack on the bridge linking Russia with Crimea, a strategic site and key supply route for Russian troops in Ukraine.

According to an SBU statement, 1,100 kilograms of explosives were deployed and detonated early in the morning, causing damage to the bridge's underwater supports. The bridge was temporarily closed but has since reopened and is operating normally.

Meanwhile, Russian military bloggers claimed the attack was unsuccessful. In related developments, Ukraine launched an operation named "Spider's Web" on Sunday targeting Russian bomber planes at various airfields.

