Chennai Petroleum's Strategic Growth: Venturing into Retail Fuel Outlets

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL), a subsidiary of IndianOil Group, is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee by venturing into retail fuel distribution. Announced on Tuesday by Managing Director H Shankar, the company plans to establish petrol and diesel retail outlets across the country.

The initiative represents a significant capital commitment with Rs 400 crore allocated for expansion over the next few years. This move comes as CPCL aims to carve out a new market share while carefully assessing strategic locations and potential competition.

Shankar noted that while the company's initial plans include branching out from Tamil Nadu, CPCL will expand into other states based on prevailing market conditions. Despite potential overlaps with IndianOil revenues, Shankar is optimistic about the untapped market potential.

