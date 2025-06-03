AYS Developers and Partners Set Guinness World Record with Largest Real Estate Training

AYS Developers, one of the region’s fastest-growing names in luxury real estate, has made international headlines by officially setting a new Guinness World Record for hosting the world’s largest real estate training session. Held at the prestigious Grand Hyatt Conference & Exhibition Centre in Dubai, the landmark event drew over 2,500 industry professionals, solidifying Dubai’s status as a global hub for innovation, education, and investment in real estate.

The record-setting event was hosted in strategic partnership with the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute, Dr. Nour ElSerougy, famously known as the Eagle of Real Estate, and Al Safi Bank, the first Islamic bank within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The historic training session was officially monitored and validated by adjudicators from Guinness World Records, with each attendee verified through personalized QR code registration and real-time attendance tracking.

A Record of Impact

Held from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm, the session focused on advanced off-plan sales strategies—a vital topic in Dubai’s fast-evolving real estate landscape. Special emphasis was placed on emerging high-growth areas such as Dubai Islands, where AYS Developers is aggressively expanding its footprint through its upcoming ultra-luxury Heritage Collection, a project portfolio valued at over AED 1 Billion.

Leading the session was Dr. Nour ElSerougy, whose expertise and mentorship have transformed thousands of careers across the MENA region. The event was energized by the dynamic hosting of Kris Fade, an award-winning broadcaster and entrepreneur, adding entertainment and engagement to a milestone occasion.

“This session wasn’t just about setting a record; it was about establishing a new standard of education and ambition in real estate,” Dr. ElSerougy said. “We brought together a passionate community committed to growth—and that’s what will define the future of our industry.”

Visionary Dialogues and Industry Leadership

The session concluded with a panel discussion that brought together some of the most respected voices in the industry, including:

Ms. Sonia Waters, Head of Sales, AYS Developers

Mr. Ismael Al Hammadi, Founder & CEO, Al Ruwad Real Estate and Biznet Consulting

Mr. Nazish Khan, COO, FIDU Properties

Mr. Loai Al Fakir, CEO, Provident

Mr. Denis Donovan, President, Reelly AI

Mr. Spencer Lodge, Business Strategist & Podcast Host

Dr. Nour ElSerougy, Real Estate Mentor

The panel delved into future trends, sustainability, AI integration, and Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, offering attendees strategic insights that aligned with the city’s visionary goals for urban development, tourism, and livability.

AYS Developers: Redefining Legacy in Luxury Living

Since its inception, AYS Developers has positioned itself as a pioneer in smart, sustainable luxury living. Known for leveraging top-tier European brands, integrated smart home technology, and world-class amenities, the firm has become synonymous with long-term value and architectural excellence.

“Our projects are not just homes; they are legacies,” said Yulia Loshchukhina, CEO of AYS Developers. “Breaking a world record is symbolic of how we think—bold, forward-looking, and deeply rooted in making a real impact. Through this event, we championed education, innovation, and the limitless possibilities of Dubai’s real estate future.”

AYS’s upcoming developments in Dubai Islands are set to play a pivotal role in the 2040 Urban Master Plan, a strategy focused on increasing the city’s green space, wellness hubs, and hospitality capacity. With over 80 hotels and a pipeline of high-value infrastructure projects, Dubai Islands represents the next frontier for sustainable urban expansion—and AYS is poised to be its flagship visionary.

Collaborative Success

The event's success was also made possible through the financial collaboration with Al Safi Bank, which offers Sharia-compliant, cross-border financial services aimed at empowering global investors with ethical, innovative banking solutions.

Mr. Mohammed Mousa, CEO of Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute, noted: “Breaking the record was never about numbers—it was about igniting a global movement in real estate education. From the heart of Dubai, we’ve shown what’s possible when passion, purpose, and people unite.”

Sonia Waters, Head of Sales at AYS Developers, echoed the sentiment: “This achievement is a testament to what happens when vision meets action. At AYS, we’re not just selling properties—we’re shaping the future of real estate, one bold step at a time.”

A Defining Moment for Dubai Real Estate

In a city known for pushing the limits of possibility, this Guinness World Record marks more than a moment of pride—it marks the beginning of a new era. With thought leaders, innovators, and institutions aligned toward a common goal, Dubai’s real estate sector has once again demonstrated its power to lead, educate, and inspire on a global scale.