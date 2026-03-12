G7 Nations Consider Naval Escort for Gulf Shipping

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Italy, Britain, Germany, and France, are actively considering the possibility of providing naval escorts for shipping in the Gulf. This initiative comes in response to the ongoing challenges posed by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has led to a spike in energy prices.

The announcement followed a call convened by French President Emmanuel Macron with other G7 leaders. During the discussion, they addressed the complex issues surrounding the conflict and its impact on global energy markets.

According to a statement from the G7 Presidency, a dedicated working group has been established to assess the feasibility of escorting ships, contingent on appropriate security conditions. The group will also coordinate efforts with shipping and transport companies, as well as insurers, to ensure safe passage in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)