Drone Strikes Ignite Fire at Oman's Salalah Port

A drone attack at Oman's Salalah port has ignited a fire in fuel tanks, prompting efforts by civil defence to contain the blaze. Despite the incident, there has been no disruption to oil supplies. Oman's Sultan expresses condemnation, and investigations are underway to uncover the attack's details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 02:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 02:19 IST
Drone Strikes Ignite Fire at Oman's Salalah Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning development, Oman's Salalah port has been targeted by drone strikes, igniting a fire in its fuel storage tanks, as reported by Oman's state news agency. The country's civil defence is actively working to contain the fire, which is expected to take some time to control.

No interruptions to oil supplies have been reported, according to an energy ministry official. However, all operations at the port have been halted, as confirmed by Maersk. British maritime security firm Ambrey noted that no damage to merchant vessels occurred during the attack.

Oman's Sultan has expressed his dissatisfaction and condemnation about the incident during a phone call with Iran's President, who promised an investigation. Verified reports and social media videos confirm the location as Salalah Port, where the attack took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

