Drone Strikes Ignite Fire at Oman's Salalah Port

In a concerning development, Oman's Salalah port has been targeted by drone strikes, igniting a fire in its fuel storage tanks, as reported by Oman's state news agency. The country's civil defence is actively working to contain the fire, which is expected to take some time to control.

No interruptions to oil supplies have been reported, according to an energy ministry official. However, all operations at the port have been halted, as confirmed by Maersk. British maritime security firm Ambrey noted that no damage to merchant vessels occurred during the attack.

Oman's Sultan has expressed his dissatisfaction and condemnation about the incident during a phone call with Iran's President, who promised an investigation. Verified reports and social media videos confirm the location as Salalah Port, where the attack took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)