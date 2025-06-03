India-EU Set to Finalize Comprehensive Trade Agreement

India and the European Union are moving closer to finalizing a comprehensive free trade agreement, eschewing an interim deal, according to officials. This potentially landmark pact is being fast-tracked, with an optimistic conclusion expected by the year's end.

The trade talks resumed in June 2022 after an eight-year hiatus, stalled previously due to market access disputes. Presently, the agreement encompasses an array of policy areas including Trade in Goods, Services, Investment, and Sustainable Development.

While progress on concurrent agreements, such as an investment treaty and geographic indications pact, remains uncertain, French Minister of Foreign Trade Laurent Saint-Martin expressed optimism. He emphasized the global importance of demonstrating commitment to free trade over trade wars.