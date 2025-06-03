Left Menu

India-EU Set to Finalize Comprehensive Trade Agreement

India and the EU are working towards a comprehensive free trade agreement after negotiations resumed in June 2022. Although an investment treaty and a geographical indications pact may be delayed, the trade deal is expected to be finalized by year-end. The agreement will cover numerous policy areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:40 IST
India-EU Set to Finalize Comprehensive Trade Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

India and the European Union are moving closer to finalizing a comprehensive free trade agreement, eschewing an interim deal, according to officials. This potentially landmark pact is being fast-tracked, with an optimistic conclusion expected by the year's end.

The trade talks resumed in June 2022 after an eight-year hiatus, stalled previously due to market access disputes. Presently, the agreement encompasses an array of policy areas including Trade in Goods, Services, Investment, and Sustainable Development.

While progress on concurrent agreements, such as an investment treaty and geographic indications pact, remains uncertain, French Minister of Foreign Trade Laurent Saint-Martin expressed optimism. He emphasized the global importance of demonstrating commitment to free trade over trade wars.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025