Trump Gold Card to Ignite US-India Economic Opportunities

The Trump Gold Card, a significant new immigration initiative, could drive US-India economic collaborations. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has highlighted its potential appeal among Indians eager to enter the US economic landscape.

Introduced at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum 2025, this $5 million program mirrors the Green Card yet offers broader tax benefits, cultivating global entrepreneurial opportunities.

Lutnick proposes this initiative as a bridge for enhanced economic activity, notably in areas like AI and advanced manufacturing, fostering a robust bilateral trade relationship and industrial cooperation.

