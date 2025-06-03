Trump Gold Card to Ignite US-India Economic Opportunities
The Trump Gold Card, a $5 million pathway to US permanent residency, is expected to be popular among Indians, according to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. He emphasized the opportunity for deepened US-India economic collaboration, especially in manufacturing and emerging technologies, under this new immigration pathway.
The Trump Gold Card, a significant new immigration initiative, could drive US-India economic collaborations. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has highlighted its potential appeal among Indians eager to enter the US economic landscape.
Introduced at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum 2025, this $5 million program mirrors the Green Card yet offers broader tax benefits, cultivating global entrepreneurial opportunities.
Lutnick proposes this initiative as a bridge for enhanced economic activity, notably in areas like AI and advanced manufacturing, fostering a robust bilateral trade relationship and industrial cooperation.
