Trump Gold Card to Ignite US-India Economic Opportunities

The Trump Gold Card, a $5 million pathway to US permanent residency, is expected to be popular among Indians, according to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. He emphasized the opportunity for deepened US-India economic collaboration, especially in manufacturing and emerging technologies, under this new immigration pathway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump Gold Card, a significant new immigration initiative, could drive US-India economic collaborations. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has highlighted its potential appeal among Indians eager to enter the US economic landscape.

Introduced at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum 2025, this $5 million program mirrors the Green Card yet offers broader tax benefits, cultivating global entrepreneurial opportunities.

Lutnick proposes this initiative as a bridge for enhanced economic activity, notably in areas like AI and advanced manufacturing, fostering a robust bilateral trade relationship and industrial cooperation.

