Odisha's Zero Accident Drive: A Step Towards Safer Roads

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the 'Zero Accident Day' initiative aiming to drastically reduce road accidents, which impact both families and the economy. The initiative involves collaboration with IIT-Madras to enhance safety measures. Majhi emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules to prevent fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to reduce road accidents and their far-reaching impact, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has unveiled the 'Zero Accident Day' initiative. Speaking at the launch, Majhi highlighted how road accidents are not merely personal tragedies but a national economic concern as well.

The initiative, running until June 28, partners with IIT-Madras to achieve daily zero accident goals across the state. Majhi urged citizens to adhere strictly to traffic rules, citing alarming statistics that 75.2% of road fatalities in India result from speeding.

As part of the program, Majhi announced 55 projects with a combined investment of Rs 575 crore, including automated vehicle testing systems and the expansion of the DEESHA project. This initiative emphasizes automated penalty systems for traffic violations on 485 km of state highways.

