Odisha's Zero Accident Drive: A Step Towards Safer Roads

In a bid to reduce road accidents and their far-reaching impact, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has unveiled the 'Zero Accident Day' initiative. Speaking at the launch, Majhi highlighted how road accidents are not merely personal tragedies but a national economic concern as well.

The initiative, running until June 28, partners with IIT-Madras to achieve daily zero accident goals across the state. Majhi urged citizens to adhere strictly to traffic rules, citing alarming statistics that 75.2% of road fatalities in India result from speeding.

As part of the program, Majhi announced 55 projects with a combined investment of Rs 575 crore, including automated vehicle testing systems and the expansion of the DEESHA project. This initiative emphasizes automated penalty systems for traffic violations on 485 km of state highways.