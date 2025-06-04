U.S. Market Soars Amid Trade Optimism

U.S. stock markets witnessed a notable upswing on Tuesday, spurred by a rally in chipmaker stocks such as Nvidia. The upward momentum came as investors awaited potentially significant trade negotiations between the U.S. and its international partners, offering a glimmer of hope for easing trade tensions.

The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to converse this week, following a charged accusation from Trump against China over a Geneva agreement breach on tariffs. Washington has urged trade partners to submit their best offers by Wednesday, aiming to accelerate negotiations to avoid further economic strain.

Information technology stocks soared, with Broadcom reaching a record high driven by its latest AI-accelerating networking chip. Investors remain hopeful that continued dialogue with global trade partners will steer the U.S. away from recession, supported by investor confidence reflected in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gains.