Empowering Indian Startups: AIC-BIMTECH Shines at Google AI Day

AIC-BIMTECH participated in Google AI Day for Startups in Delhi, focusing on equipping Indian startups with advanced AI tools. The event featured insights from experts, including AIC-BIMTECH CEO Surya Kant, highlighting innovation and scalable AI for Indian startups. The initiative fosters collaboration to grow AI-driven entrepreneurship in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:53 IST
Atal Incubation Centre - Birla Institute of Management Technology (AIC-BIMTECH) at Google for Startups - AI Day for Startups at IIT Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
VMPL New Delhi [India], June 4: The Atal Incubation Centre - Birla Institute of Management Technology (AIC-BIMTECH) took a prominent role in Google's AI Day for Startups held in Delhi. Hosted at the I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), the event is part of Google's initiative to empower Indian startups with cutting-edge AI tools.

During the event, Surya Kant, CEO of AIC-BIMTECH, shared visionary insights on AI's next wave, stressing value-driven innovation and the importance of scalable AI infrastructure. The discussion, which included industry leaders, focused on practical approaches to AI monetization and deployment strategies that are vital for Indian startups.

AIC-BIMTECH celebrated the participation of Keshav Jha, founder of BhartAI and Academiq.io, acknowledging the event as a critical platform for innovation. Keshav reflected on the experience as one that fostered technical exploration and networking among India's leading AI professionals. The event aligns with AIC-BIMTECH's mission to advance the startup ecosystem in India.

