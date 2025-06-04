Left Menu

PASSPL Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Grand Gala

Perfect Accounting and Shared Services Pvt. Ltd. celebrated its 25th anniversary with a grand event in New Delhi. The celebration included key speeches acknowledging the firm's contributions and a performance by mentalist Karan Singh. The event concluded with a vote of thanks, celebrating PASSPL's successful journey.

New Delhi, June 4, 2025 – Perfect Accounting and Shared Services Pvt. Ltd. (PASSPL) marked its 25th year with an elaborate anniversary celebration at the Hyatt Regency. The event was attended by Shri Kiren Rijiju, Hon'ble Union Minister, and featured speeches from key figures and an engaging performance by Karan Singh Magic.

Founded by Mr. Narendra Singhania, PASSPL has established itself as a prominent player in accounting, tax advisory, and business outsourcing. The firm has consistently provided quality solutions to a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, making significant contributions to India's economic landscape.

The evening highlighted the firm's journey and future ambitions, including global expansion and technological transformation, as shared by Mr. Yash Singhania and Ms. Arushi Sharma. The celebration concluded with gratitude expressed by Mr. Mayank Goel and Mr. Shalender Kanodia, recognizing the pivotal role of employees and clients in PASSPL's success story.

