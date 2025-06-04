Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threat Rattles Patna-Bound IndiGo Flight

A bomb threat targeting a Patna-bound IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad caused alarm before being declared a hoax. The aircraft, carrying 192 passengers, landed safely after receiving priority clearance. Security forces conducted a thorough search, finding no suspicious items. Investigations into the source of the threat are continuing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:18 IST
A Patna-bound IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad faced a bomb threat on Wednesday, causing a security scare at the airport. Authorities later confirmed it was a false alarm.

The threatening message came just before flight 6E921, carrying 192 passengers, was set to land at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at 12.45 pm. Officials did not disclose the origin of the threat. The flight received priority clearance for landing and arrived safely, according to a Patna airport official.

Central Industrial Security Force and local police promptly responded, engaging a bomb squad to search the aircraft. After an hour-long search, no suspicious items were discovered, confirmed Santosh Kumar, SHO of the Airport police station. Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

