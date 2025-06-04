Left Menu

Adani Airports Secures $750 Million for Expansion

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd has obtained $750 million in financing from international banks, including First Abu Dhabi Bank and Barclays, to refinance existing debt and invest in infrastructure upgrades and capacity expansion at six airports they manage in India, aiming to increase passenger capacity significantly by 2040.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:11 IST
Adani Airports Secures $750 Million for Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the top private airport operator in India, has announced a major financial boost, securing USD 750 million from a consortium of international banks including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays, and Standard Chartered. This funding is earmarked for refinancing existing debt and significant infrastructure improvements.

The funds will be strategically allocated to refinance USD 400 million in current debt and facilitate growth capital expenditures across six key airports and AAHL's expanding non-aeronautical businesses. This move aims to enhance infrastructure and capacity, catering to increasing passenger numbers.

AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, currently handles 94 million passengers annually with ambitions to triple this to 300 million by 2040. The phased development includes the imminent opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, expected to add 20 million passengers initially, scaling to 90 million. CEO Arun Bansal highlights AAHL's commitment to leveraging technology and prioritizing sustainable, community-engaged operations across its airport network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025