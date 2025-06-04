Adani Airports Secures $750 Million for Expansion
Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the top private airport operator in India, has announced a major financial boost, securing USD 750 million from a consortium of international banks including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays, and Standard Chartered. This funding is earmarked for refinancing existing debt and significant infrastructure improvements.
The funds will be strategically allocated to refinance USD 400 million in current debt and facilitate growth capital expenditures across six key airports and AAHL's expanding non-aeronautical businesses. This move aims to enhance infrastructure and capacity, catering to increasing passenger numbers.
AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, currently handles 94 million passengers annually with ambitions to triple this to 300 million by 2040. The phased development includes the imminent opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, expected to add 20 million passengers initially, scaling to 90 million. CEO Arun Bansal highlights AAHL's commitment to leveraging technology and prioritizing sustainable, community-engaged operations across its airport network.
