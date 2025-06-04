Daredevil Motorcyclist Nabbed After Viral Stunt
A motorcyclist performing dangerous stunts before a moving Delhi Transport Corporation bus has been nabbed. The incident, captured on video, was scrutinized by Delhi Police, leading to the apprehension of the biker. The bike, over 15 years old, was handed to a registered scrapper, and legal actions proceeded.
Delhi Police have detained a motorcyclist who was caught on a viral video executing hazardous maneuvers in front of a Delhi Transport Corporation bus. The incident not only jeopardized his life but also the safety of other road users.
The police, with inputs from the DTC control room, verified the video and identified the involved bus. Through detailed analysis, they tracked down the motorcycle's registration number despite outdated records.
Further investigations revealed the motorcycle hadn't been officially transferred to its current owner. Subsequently, the bike was handed over to a registered scrapper following regulations. Legal proceedings are underway against the rider.
