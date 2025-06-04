Left Menu

Electric Bus Blaze Sparks Safety Concerns in Mumbai

An electric bus operated by Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport caught fire in Andheri, Mumbai. All passengers were safely evacuated. Two fire engines managed to extinguish the fire quickly, but the bus was extensively damaged. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a dramatic incident, an electric bus operated by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) burst into flames in Mumbai's Andheri area on Wednesday evening. Fortunately, there were no casualties as all passengers were swiftly evacuated before the situation escalated.

The fire occurred at Marol bus depot on MIDC Road, while the bus was servicing Route 144, connecting Airoli in Navi Mumbai and Andheri, Mumbai. The vehicle ignited around 6 pm, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Two fire engines from the Mumbai fire brigade were deployed to the scene, successfully extinguishing the blaze within minutes. While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, officials have confirmed the bus was destroyed in the incident, raising concerns over the safety of electric public transport.

