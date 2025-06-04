Left Menu

Odisha's Leap Towards Solar and Sports Excellence

During a visit to Dhenkanal, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated and announced multiple development projects totaling Rs 308 crore. A highlight is the Baji Rout Sports Complex and significant investments in solar energy, promising job creation and fulfilling government promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhenkanal(Odisha) | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:28 IST
On Wednesday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spearheaded the launch of development projects worth Rs 308 crore in Dhenkanal district. These initiatives, as detailed by the Chief Minister's Office, aim to elevate the district's infrastructure and include significant advancements in both athletic and industrial sectors.

As part of his visit, Majhi inaugurated 12 projects amounting to Rs 112 crore and laid the foundation for 10 additional initiatives estimated at Rs 76 crore. A defining moment was the groundbreaking ceremony for the Rs 120 crore Baji Rout Sports Complex, envisioned to be a multi-sport hub.

Noteworthy among the announced projects are those related to solar energy, with investments of Rs 30,000 crore, poised to turn Dhenkanal into a solar energy powerhouse. Promising substantial employment, these efforts underscore the Majhi government's commitment to honoring its pledges and fostering growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

