Maharashtra's Ambitious Path to a Trillion-Dollar Economy by 2030
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a comprehensive roadmap for the state's development, aiming for a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. A blend of infrastructure, industrial expansion, technology, and local community engagement in tourism are key components. New projects include EV hubs and major infrastructure investments.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled an ambitious blueprint to transform the state's economy into a USD 1 trillion giant by 2030. Speaking at the India Investment Forum 2025, he highlighted various multi-sectoral efforts underpinning this vision.
The Economic Advisory Council, chaired by Tata Sons' N Chandrasekaran, has engineered a robust strategy integrating infrastructure, industries, and agriculture, while covering services and fintech. This roadmap is complemented by a scheduled October release of the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047', setting out strategic goals for three decades.
Significant investments are set for various projects, including Vadhavan Port and new urban development schemes, solidifying Maharashtra's position as an industrial powerhouse. Additionally, the state excels in attracting foreign investments, contributing 40% of India's total FDI. Through technological advancements and community-focused tourism plans, Maharashtra's multifaceted growth strategy aims to elevate both urban and rural prosperity.
