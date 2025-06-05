ECB's Rate Cut Strategy: Navigating Economic Uncertainty with a Pause

The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely anticipated to cut interest rates on Thursday, marking a significant shift in its prolonged easing strategy. Despite growing arguments for a pause, the ECB remains open to adjusting policies based on evolving economic indicators.

Since the pandemic, the ECB has cut rates seven times to bolster the euro zone's struggling economy. Inflation rates, now aligning with the 2% target, have prompted expectations of a pause in rate cuts, likely beginning in July, as policymakers reassess the global economic situation.

The possibility of future pauses takes into account complexities such as trade tensions, variable inflation forecasts, and the delayed effects of monetary policies. Economists anticipate potential inflation drops in the short term but warn of rising pressures in the future due to factors like heightened European defense spending and demographic changes.