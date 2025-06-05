Left Menu

Trump's Travel Ban: Protecting Borders or Stoking Debate?

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new travel ban affecting nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns. Additional partial restrictions were placed on seven other countries. The proclamation is set to become effective in June 2025. The move is part of Trump's broader immigration crackdown during his second term.

Updated: 05-06-2025 07:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping move aimed at tightening U.S. borders, President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a proclamation banning nationals from 12 countries. This action, justified as a measure against "foreign terrorists" and security threats, affects countries including Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Iran.

The new policy, which also puts partial travel restrictions on nations such as Cuba and Venezuela, received widespread attention following a report by CBS News. Trump's proclamation, effective June 9, 2025, at 12:01 am EDT, seeks to address safety concerns highlighted by recent incidents.

This development marks a significant step in Trump's ongoing immigration reforms, echoing the travel ban he imposed during his previous term. While some countries like Somalia are cooperating to resolve security issues, Trump's actions continue to provoke discussions about the balance between national security and immigration freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

